RSS-BJP must bear in mind that India has a curious habit of springing surprises on the arrogant

It might not be churlish to say that the celebration of the 75th year of Indian independence is more an official event associated with the BJP than a national occasion.

The fact that the BJP was ousted from Bihar while facing an angry opponent in Telangana showed that the festivities on August 15 would be held against the backdrop of political unrest undermining the BJP’s position.

In addition, the letter written by a number of former bureaucrats, judges and army officers against the disturbed conditions in Kashmir means that the BJP’s much trumpeted abrogation of the state’s (now a Union territory) special rights hasn’t paid the dividends that it expected.

Evidently, the hope in the Hindutva camp that the curtailment of Muslim-majority Kashmir’s autonomy will bring it closer to the Hindu-dominated mainland hasn’t been fulfilled. Instead, this “achievement”, which was expected to be the centrepiece of the celebrations on Independence Day, is unlikely to be seen as such.

What is clear, therefore, is that the 75th year of independence is being observed in a tentative, uncertain manner because the BJP is more or less alone in its celebratory mood. Only a few loyal allies outside the National Democratic Alliance led by it, notably the Biju Janata Dal of Odisha and the YSR Congress of Andhra Pradesh, are keeping it company.