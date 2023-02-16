RSS mouthpiece Panchajanya believes "SC is working as a tool at the hands of anti-India forces"

RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya believes the Supreme Court of India is being used as a tool at the hands of anti-India forces.

In its recent editorial, the right-wing publication derided SC for issuing notice to the Centre over the ban on the BBC documentary on PM Modi.

Saying that the SC was created to protect and safeguard the nation’s interest, Panchajanya’s editor Hitesh Shankar wrote that the BBC documentary was based on “imagination” and was an attempt to defame India.