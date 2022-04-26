RT-PCR positive tests not ‘Covid cases’: Doctors call for responsible media reporting

The media must distinguish between RT-PCR ‘positives’ and clinical Covid-19 cases and not treat them as synonymous. In an open letter to media houses, a copy of which is with National Herald, a group of doctors have pointed out that people with ‘positive’ RT-PCR tests are not necessarily Covid-19 cases. But many media reports have been reporting a rise in RT-PCR positives as Covid-19 cases, thus spreading panic among the people, the letter points out.

‘A “case” is a person who has the disease and presents with clinical symptoms and on subsequent testing is diagnosed as a clinical case of Covid,’ the letter maintains before adding, “In fact, the term Covid-19 is defined as illness/disease, and it cannot be applied to someone who has no symptoms/illness, merely on the basis of some test.”

The doctors maintained that “how many people have tested positive for RT-PCR is not relevant”. Instead, they called upon the media to report instead ‘on hospitalization and include information on comorbidities and age.’