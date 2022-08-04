Ruling regime singing peans for national flag is nothing but propaganda

Even as India prepares to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, the BJP is taking unusual initiatives. It is taking extra pains to exhibit loyalty to the national freedom struggle and the national flag. Anyone with a little understanding of history knows that neither the BJP nor its predecessors who form part of the RSS-led Sangh Parivar played any role in the freedom movement. In fact, all those forces committed to the RSS theory of cultural nationalism kept aloof from it, branding it as a political exercise which did not concern their ‘cultural activities’.

Indeed, they were adamantly reluctant to have anything to do with the national flag.

Even several decades after the country's independence, they were not apologetic about their approach which was supportive of the interests of the British imperialism. When the whole population of free India celebrated August 15 and the tricolour, they remained unmoved. For 52 long years after independence, RSS-BJP had never thought of unfurling the national flag anywhere near their offices. They had their own peculiar interpretations. But now, the BJP has suddenly woken up to the need to appear hyper enthused to champion the celebration of the national flag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself made an appeal to the people to begin the Independence Day celebrations on August 13 itself. On July 22, he was keen to educate the people that it was on the same day in 1947 that the tricolour flag was approved as India's national flag. He wants all Indians to hoist the national flag on their house. Several festivities to celebrate the national flag were planned by the government.

The Flag Code of India was suitably amended to manufacture tricolour flags in huge numbers. It is reported that polyester cloth was imported from China in huge quantities to ensure the smooth availability of the Indian flag.

Prime Minister Modi is clearly out to project India's freedom struggle as per his party’s agenda, to dig and hide the real facts.