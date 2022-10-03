Rupee falls 38 paise to 81.78 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 38 paise to 81.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a muted trend in domestic equities and risk-off sentiment among investors.



Besides, surging crude prices in the international market impacted the domestic unit, traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened weak at 81.65 against the dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 81.78, registering a loss of 38 paise over its previous close.