Rupee falls 40 paise to all-time low of 81.93 against US dollar

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be present to curb volatility," Iyer noted.



The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.40 per cent to 114.55.



Meanwhile, investors are eying the RBI monetary policy meeting decision on Friday.



Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.33 per cent to USD 85.12 per barrel.



On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 373.37 points or 0.65 per cent lower at 56,734.15, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 108.20 points or 0.64 per cent to 16,899.20.



Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,823.96 crore, as per exchange data.