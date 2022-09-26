Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 43 paise to an all-time low of 81.52 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as the strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.



Moreover, escalation of geopolitical risks due to conflict in Ukraine, a negative trend in domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows sapped the investor appetite, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.47 against the greenback, then fell to 81.52, registering a fall of 43 paise over its previous closing.