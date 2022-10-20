Rupee hits record low of 83.06 against US dollar

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.17 per cent to USD 92.25 per barrel.

"Yesterday, the rupee's weakness was caused by probable dollar buying at 82.02 by the RBI in currency futures and outflows of large size of about $500 million from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"The RBI did not protect 82.40, and short covering of the pair took it to 83.00, with stop losses triggered between 82.40 to 83.50," he added.