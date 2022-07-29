Rupee value may drop to 83-mark per US dollar within 6 months; add to inflationary pressure

All is not well when it comes to India’s trade deficit and value of the Indian rupee. While the trade deficit has widened to a record $25.63 billion in the month of June, the Indian rupee for the first time crossed the 80-mark against the US dollar.

There are two aspects to this story: why the rupee is falling, and why the fall is not benefiting our exports and increasing Current Account Deficit (CAD). But let us take the second point – of whether the rupee fall helps us – first.

Some optimists hold the view that rupee depreciation is good for our exports. Here, data suggest otherwise. A look at our major export items suggests these are income elastic, that is, they tend to perform well when there is an upsurge in foreign income.

In the case of India, there is a change in composition of exports from price sensitive items such as leather footwear, dairy products, beverages, textiles and apparel products, to more income sensitive items such as refined petroleum products, iron and steel, chemicals, machinery and transport equipment (engineering goods), and pearls and precious stones such as diamonds.

For example, the share of refined petroleum products (high-speed diesel, motor spirit, aviation turbine fuel, naphtha, etc.) in India’s export basket increased dramatically from around 2% in 1993 to around 17% in 2021. The surge in exports in the case of petroleum and metal items is because of India’s potential in oil refining and mining activities.

However, the Russia-Ukraine war and the onset of weak global economic growth meant a lower demand for income elastic items that comprise a major chunk of India’s exports basket.