Russia-Ukraine war: India is in danger of ending up on the wrong side of history

It is easy to understand the mindset of Narendra Modi’s acolytes. Their devotion is clearly propelled by his strongman image. What is less easy to comprehend is the admiration of the right-wing in India for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That this adoration for machismo is a rightist phenomenon is obvious. But while the Indian prime minister is seen as a bulwark against China, Pakistan and jehadi elements at home and abroad, the reason for lauding the Russian president is far from clear.

His masculinity cannot be the only explanation. Nor is Ukraine a Muslim-majority country like Palestine to arouse the Hindu Right’s animus.

Yet, the outpourings of some commentators on Indian TV are not dissimilar to their diatribes against the secularists and jehadis who are usually seen to be in the same camp.

However, the Indian public in general as well as some TV stations do not seem to harbour the same ill-will towards Ukraine. Instead, Ukraine is seen as the victim of a madman’s fury.

If a section of the commentators has taken a different stance, the explanation appears to lie, first, in the innate anti-American attitude of the Indian establishment and, secondly, in the proclivity towards hero-worship which has no time for democratic niceties.