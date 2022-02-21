Sadaf Jafar: Underdog or a dark horse, she is the talking point

I t was going to be an uphill task in any case as a Congress candidate in Uttar Pradesh, where the party has been out of power for over three decades. But even more formidable is the fact that no woman has ever won from the constituency.

In the last election in 2017 out of the 17 candidates who contested from this constituency, only one was a woman and she polled 104 votes. Remind her of this past and she flashes an amused smile and says things are changing for the better.

Jafar was at the forefront of the antiCAA movement in Lucknow. She was arrested when she was streaming live on Facebook outsiders who resorted to violence during a demonstration. She was actually asking policemen why they were not taking action against the stone pelters when she was first manhandled and then taken to the police station. Following more beating and punching she was remanded to jail. She emerged after several months, vowing to continue the fight and won over the trust of people