"Saffronistaion of news": Opposition slams govt for deal between Prasar Bharati & RSS backed news agency

Several intellectuals and opposition leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan slammed the Modi government for an exclusive deal signed between public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and RSS-linked news agency Hindusthan Samachar. After the deal, Hindusthan Samachar, replacing PTI, will be the solo provider of news to the public broadcaster.

Prasar Bharati is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that runs Doordarshan and All India Radio.

According to a report, former Union information and broadcasting minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari had claimed that Prasar Bharati was under pressure from the Narendra Modi government to remove PTI and UNI and induct Hindusthan Samachar as the primary news agency for its broadcasting.

Vijayan accused the government of “saffronistaion” of news by making Hindusthan Samachar the sole news source for Prasar Bharati.