Sahitya Akademi awardee poet Chandra Kanta Murasingh passes away

Noted poet Chandra Kanta Murasingh (66), who was Sahitya Akademis first Bhasha Samman awardee from the northeast, passed away in Agartala on Monday following a cardiac arrest, family and hospital sources said.



Murasingh, who wrote poems, prose and drama in both Bengali and Tripura's tribal Koknorok' language, is survived by two sons, a daughter and wife.



In recognition of his contribution to Kokborok' literature, Sahitya Akademi had conferred the prestigious Bhasha Samman' award on him, which is given to poets and authors of non-scheduled languages, in 1997.