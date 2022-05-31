Saifuddin Soz expresses grief at demise of Bhim Singh, chief of J&K National Panthers Party

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Prof. Saifuddin Soz has expressed grief at the passing away on May 31 of Bhim Singh, founder president of J&K National Panthers Party.

“The news that Bhim Singh has passed away has come as a big shock to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He was known for his human qualities and secular thinking on political issues. I knew him personally for more than three decades as a politician, who was convinced that the politics of RSS/BJP was detrimental to the unity of J&K and that of India at large,” Soz said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

“From his student days till his last breath, he had stood firm on the unity of J&K and for the promotion of communal harmony. Bhim Singh’s passing away is a great loss, particularly to the people of Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Bhim Singh’s friends all over,” he added.