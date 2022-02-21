Sale of CEL: Employees Union files complaint with CCI; demands probe in deal to sell the PSU

Almost a month after Modi government put issuance of Letter of Intent (LOI) on hold to Nandal Finance and Leasing which won the bid to buy the public sector company CEL, the employees have appealed before Competition Commission of India (CCI), demanding probe into the “sale of PSU”. Central Electronics Limited (CEL) is a public sector company of strategic importance, involved in developing electronic parts for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

A leader of the employee union CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions), who is in the know of development said that the Union has lodged a complaint with the CCI on February 16, alleging that the Modi government has deliberately undervalued the public sector company which was valued at Rs 957 crore with a market-order worth Rs 1500 cores.

In the complaint, the employees' union has also alleged violation of competition norms with the CCI.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is a statutory body within the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and is responsible for enforcing the Competition Act, 2002 in order to promote competition and prevent activities that have an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India.

The CCI looks into cases and investigates if the same has a negative impact on competition.

It is worth recalling here that the Modi government had fixed the reserve price for CEL at Rs 194 crore while Nandal quoted Rs 210 crore.

Despite allegations of “corruption in the form of undervaluation”, the Modi government has defended the valuation.

NH has learnt that an inter-ministerial group on disinvestment which was asked to examine the valuation, has also given a report in favor of the government, concluding that “no lapse has been found in the process”.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said in January, “The government got Rs 210 crore which is almost twice of the book value because the balance sheet value of CEL’s equity is Rs 111 crore. The land worth Rs 400 crore with CEL, is not freehold land. It is a leasehold land, and out of 90 years lease, 46 years have already gone.”

On net asset value, Pandey asserted that it is just Rs 72 crore. He said that the higher value of Rs 194 was fixed, instead of Rs 172 crore of balance sheet value, and the government ended up getting Rs 210 crore.

On the allegation that the winning bidder had no experience in any of the areas of expertise of CEL, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, minister of state, Finance Ministry, said in the Rajya Sabha on February 8 : “For strategic disinvestment of CEL, open bids were invited based on the criteria of net worth as laid down in Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM)/Expression of Interest (EoI).



The field of work of the bidder is not among the relevant criteria. It is a part of the disinvestment policy of the Government to not make sectoral experience a qualification criterion for bidders to expand the universe of bidders and provide them a level playing field.”