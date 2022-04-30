Salim Ghouse was the victim of colour prejudice: Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal who had the opportunity to work with actor Salim Ghouse who passed away on April 29, a number of time, feels the actor deserved a lot more, especially in the commercial cinema.

“But you know how it is in our film industry as well as in the wider social hierarchy. We suffer from a massive colour prejudice. We boast of plurality in skin pigmentation. But when it comes down to actual facts we suffer from a massive skin phobia. I guess that is what came in the way of Salim’s success in commercial Hindi cinema. Otherwise he was a very good actor,” says Benegal who worked with Ghouse repeatedly in films like Sardari Begum and Well Done Abba and of course the historic serial Bharat Ek Khoj on Doordarshan.