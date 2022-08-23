Salman may revert to original title of 'Bhaijaan'

Lately the project is being known as Bhaijaan. But close friends have advised Salman to not go by the title Bhaijaan as it conveys a very ethnic feeling.

“The film is about the oneness of all Indians, irrespective of caste, creed or culture. The film was originally called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and that’s the title that Salman is likely to adhere to,” says a source very close to the project.