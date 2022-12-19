Same-sex marriage unacceptable: BJP's Sushil Modi in Parliament

Sushil Modi, BJP MP from Bihar, has said that same-sex marriages are unacceptable and that certain left-liberal people as well as activists are making efforts to change the ethos of the country.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Modi said: "In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws like Muslim Personal Law or any codified statutory laws. Same-sex marriage would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country."

He also added that parental laws are associated with marital laws and the institutionalisation of same-sex marriage could place the family system of India at risk. He urged the government to "argue strongly" against the legalisation of same-sex marriage.