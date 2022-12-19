Same-sex marriage unacceptable: BJP's Sushil Modi in Parliament
Sushil Modi said that matters like same sex marriage cannot be decided by two judges, and require a debate in Parliament
Sushil Modi, BJP MP from Bihar, has said that same-sex marriages are unacceptable and that certain left-liberal people as well as activists are making efforts to change the ethos of the country.
Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Modi said: "In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws like Muslim Personal Law or any codified statutory laws. Same-sex marriage would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country."
He also added that parental laws are associated with marital laws and the institutionalisation of same-sex marriage could place the family system of India at risk. He urged the government to "argue strongly" against the legalisation of same-sex marriage.
Last month, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the government seeking response on a plea filed by a couple asking to legalise same-sex marriage in India. The plea demanded that alliances between members of LGBTIQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer) community be legalised under the Special Marriage Act.
Referring to the same notice issued by the SC bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, Sushil Modi said: "Two judges cannot sit and decide on social matters like same-sex marriage, it should be debated in the society. Left-liberal activists are trying to ruin the cultural ethos and values of the country ."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines