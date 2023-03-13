Same-sex marriage: Modi government stand has not come as a surprise

On expected lines, the union government has opposed legal recognition of same-sex marriages in an affidavit in the Supreme Court. The government highlighted that “despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country”.

This has not come as a surprise either to the petitioners or to the community. The Modi government has repeatedly been stating it on several occasions including in Parliament and the Delhi High Court. The government has been looking at it through the social understanding of marriage and not the Constitutional understanding of marriage.

In the most recent instance, the affidavit was filed in response to petitions seeking recognition of same sex marriages. The Supreme Court had issued notices on these petitions in November last year and January this year. In January, the apex court had transferred to itself all petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriage under various matrimonial statutes and had directed the Centre to file its response by February 15.