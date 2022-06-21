Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, a litmus test for AAP and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election will be the first litmus test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that formed the government in Punjab after winning 92 out of 117 seats with a thumping majority in 2022 state Assembly elections.

This is the first major election for the AAP, after state Assembly elections, and an issue of prestige for CM Bhagwant Mann, who successfully contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.

The by-election was necessitated after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann vacated the seat following his election in the Punjab assembly. Mann resigned from the Lok Sabha in March, 2022 after he was elected an MLA from Dhuri, an assembly segment of the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency .