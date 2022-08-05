Sanjay Raut’s stout defence puts ED in a spot

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate has raised eyebrows because the evidence against him seems flimsy.

The Rs 11.5 lakh cash found at his residence comprised a bundle of Rs 10 lakh, claimed to be party funds and had present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s name written on it with ‘Ayodhya’ inscribed below his name. The remaining one and a half lakh are accounted for as funds set aside for repairs and renovation of his house.

The sum of Rs 55 lakh said to have been borrowed by his wife allegedly from the wife of an accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam has long been returned through legitimate earnings from her production of a film on Bal Thackeray that did reasonably well on the box office.

The Patra Chawl redevelopment scam wherein Raut is accused of influencing builders is indeed a delayed redevelopment scheme; but there seems nothing on record to indicate that he had in any way caused the project delays or benefitted from the nine builders engaged in redeveloping the scheme. And now, it seems, his assets show little more than what he has already declared in his electoral affidavit over the years.

And the Swapna Patkar case? Well, the audio tape on which the complaint has been made does not establish that the man threatening her is Raut, and this only adds credence to speculation that in the absence of evidence, the agencies are cooking up charges against Raut –and bullying flower sellers, caterers, decorators and others who had provided their services at his daughter’s wedding.

Add to that Raut’s fearless and uncompromising response to his arrest by the ED, which has breathed new life into the Shiv Sena, leaving the rebels looking sheepish and weak, a lot who caved in without even a semblance of a fightback.