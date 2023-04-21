SC agrees to hear plea for grant of uniform compensation to victims of hate crime

He gave the example of Rajasthan where, in the event of an earning member getting lynched by a mob, the family gets Rs 5 lakh compensation which is reduced to Rs 2.5 lakh in case of a non-earning member.

Sheikh sought a direction to the states for formulating a uniform compensation scheme. The plea, filed through advocate Rizwan Ahmad, said the petitioner is praying for an order or direction to bring in uniformity in the grant of compensation to the victims of hate crimes/lynching/mob lynching as the present practice of granting ex-gratia amounts by various state governments is discriminatory and contrary to the provisions of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

It said that IMPAR also prays for an order directing the State Governments and Union Territories to provide just, fair and reasonable compensation to the victims of hate crime and mob lynching pursuant to the scheme framed by them in compliance with the direction of this court in 2018. The petition flagged "whimsical, discriminatory and arbitrary approach" adopted by states in grant of ex-gratia to the victims of hate crime and mob lynching and the "meagre" compensation provided to them.

The plea said the compensation awarded by states in most cases depended on extraneous factors like "media coverage, political imperatives and the victim's religious identity".

"It is seen that the trend of awarding compensation to the victims of hate crime/mob lynching is decided based on the religious affiliation of the victims. In some cases, where the victims belong to other religious denominations, huge compensation is awarded for their losses, while in other cases where the victim belongs to a minority community, the compensation is woefully inadequate," it claimed.