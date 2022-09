SC bench expresses displeasure in order over new case listing system

Under the new mechanism, the judges of the top court are working in two different shifts.



The new system stipulates that on Monday and Friday of every week, 30 judges are to sit in a combination of two and deal with over 60 miscellaneous matters of each bench, including the fresh PILs.



The new mechanism also stipulates that on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the judges will sit in a combination of three judges and would first (in morning session) take detailed hearing matters which are generally old cases pending for years till 1 pm.



In the post-lunch session (afternoon session), the judges will sit in a combination of two-judges and would start taking first the matters related to transfer petitions (related to transfer of cases from one jurisdiction to other) and then fresh matters, including PILs followed by 30 to 20 cases, which are after notice matters till 4 pm.



According to sources, the top court with the new system in place has managed to dispose of over 5,000 cases in total, since Justice Lalit took over as the Chief Justice on August 27.



In 13 working days of the top court since CJI Lalit was sworn in, it has disposed of over 3,500 miscellaneous matters, over 250 regular hearing matters and over 1,200 transfer petitions.