SC Constitution bench to hear petitions against demonetisation today

A five-judge Constitution bench will on Wednesday hear petitions challenging Centre's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November 2016.

A bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer, B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, V. Ramasubramanian, and B.V. Nagarathna, will hear the petitions against demonetisation. This is the fourth Constitution bench which has been constituted in the apex court.