SC dismisses as 'frivolous' plea of self-acclaimed environmentalist to be elected as President of India

The bench said, "Yes, you have right to contest the government policies and procedures but you don't have any right to file frivolous petitions and waste the precious time of the court. You can stand outside on the road and give a speech, but you cannot come to the court and occupy public time by filing such frivolous petitions."



Sawant requested the court to hear him out for two minutes and submitted that he is an environmentalist working in the field for 20 years and in the past three presidential elections, he was not allowed to file the nomination.

Jagannath Sawant alleged that he was not allowed to contest the recent Presidential polls. He also said that he will work for all the "messy situations" of the world.