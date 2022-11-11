SC extends protection of area inside Gyanvapi mosque where 'Shivling' was found

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi where a 'Shivling' was found till further orders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant and P.S. Narasimha said the interim order passed on May 17, in connection with the protection of the area found during a survey, will remain in operation till further orders.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, submitted he has no objection to the continuation of the interim order.

On Thursday, the apex court had agreed to set up a bench on Friday to hear a plea by Hindu side seeking extension of an order providing protection of the area.