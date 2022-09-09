SC grants 2 weeks to Centre to file reply to pleas challenging Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court on Friday granted two weeks' time to the Centre to file its reply on pleas challenging the validity of certain provisions of the 1991 law, which prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief justice Uday Umesh Lalit permitted all the applications, including the plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, to intervene in the hearing of the pleas on the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.