SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in all UP FIRs, disbands SIT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the six FIRs registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police.



A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "There is no reason for deprivation of liberty of the petitioner...to be released on interim bail in each FIR (UP FIRs)...power of arrest should be used sparingly..."

The bench, also consisting of justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna said that Zubair will be enlarged on bail in all the FIRs lodged in UP after depositing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Court, New Delhi.



The bench said SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, to investigate the UP FIRs, is rendered redundant and is disbanded.