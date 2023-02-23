SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera for remarks against PM

He argued that any amount of political speech, they cannot invoke Section 153A of the IPC. Bhati argued that factually, Khera has been arrested and he will be taken for medical examination and will be produced before the court. She pressed that the court will have to see the entire video of the press conference and then it will be apparent where it was a mistake or remarks were made deliberately. Bhati argued that it is the demeanour in the video which counts.



During the hearing, the bench asked Bhati: "You tell us prima facie how 153A is made out?" Bhati said the entire press conference has to be seen and it is a derogatory remark made, to incite disaffection against the PM.



Singhvi said this is deliberate harassment by having three FIRs in two states and his client has already apologised, adding Khera would tender his unconditional apology for his remarks on PM.