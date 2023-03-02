SC intervention crucial to protect independence of ECI, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) on the advice of Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Chief Justice of India.

The CM who took to twitter said "I welcome the SC's judgement to appoint CEC & ECs on the advice of PM, LoP & CJI."

"When 'autonomous bodies' are being robbed, this timely intervention by SC is crucial to protect the independence of ECI whose transparent functioning is indispensable for a vibrant Democracy," he further said reacting to the SC's ruling.

The Apex Court had earlier in the day ruled that the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.