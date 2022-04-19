SC issues notice in activists’ application regarding issue of food and social security of migrant workers

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in an application seeking implementation and status reports from the Centre and state governments on the directions issued by the SC in its judgment dated June 29, 2021 in the migrant workers case (Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil ) No. 6 of 2020, ‘In Re: Problems And Miseries Of Migrant Labourers’). The application has been filed by noted activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar.

The SC had given several important directions to ensure food and social security of migrant workers including:

a. Direction to the Central government to undertake exercise under Section 9 of the National Food Security Act, 2013 to re-determine the total number of persons to be covered in Rural and Urban areas of the State under the Public Distribution System of NFSA as the coverage is still based on 2011 census.

b. Direction to all state governments to put in place an appropriate scheme for distribution of dry ration to migrant workers without insistence on furnishing of identity proof and continue such scheme till the time the pandemic continues.

c. Direction to all state governments to run community kitchens at prominent places where large number of migrant labourers are found to provide cooked food and continue this till such time the pandemic continues.