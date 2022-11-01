SC issues notice on plea against Act converting state-funded madrassas in Assam to govt schools

The plea further contended that it amounts to an arbitrary exercise of both legislative and executive powers and amounts to a denial of the petitioner madrassas' ability to continue as madrassas providing religious instruction coupled with religious education.



The plea submitted that such an encroachment into the proprietary rights of the petitioner madrassas without payment of adequate compensation is a direct infraction of Article 30(1A) of the Constitution of India.



The plea, in the apex court, has been filed by Md. Imad Uddin Barbhuiya and 12 other residents of Assam sought stay on the operation of the high court as an interim relief.



"The operation of the impugned judgment would result in the discontinuation of the petitioner madrassas as madrassas and would prevent them from admitting students for the old courses for this academic year," said the plea opposing the high court judgment which was passed in February this year.