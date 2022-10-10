SC junks plea seeking details of candidates with criminal background on websites of political parties

The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to ensure that all political parties publish details regarding criminal cases of candidates along with the reason for their selection on the home page of their official websites.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka asked the petitioner to approach the Election Commission with his plea.

"This is not a walk-in place. We feel that this petition is misconceived. What is being sought is implementation of the previous judgement of this court. It is for the petitioner to approach the Election Commission. Plea is dismissed," the bench said.