SC panel questions need to revive oil palm plantations in Andamans

Oil palm plantations raised in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the past have proven to be a total commercial failure, the Supreme Court-constituted Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has said, questioning the need to revive the commercial crop in the archipelago.

In a note submitted to the apex court on January 12, the committee said any permission for diversion of forest land for red oil palm plantation in the archipelago in violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, "is bound to open flood gates in all the states for similar agricultural purposes on forest lands".

The CEC also said oil palm plantation might lead to encroachment of forest lands in the islands group and asked why the production of palm oil could not be taken up on the mainland.

The Union Territory administration, in January 2019, moved the Supreme Court seeking revocation of its 2002 ban on commercial and monoculture plantations on forest land in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The proposal is part of the government's efforts to meet the vegetable oil shortage in the country and reduce its import burden.