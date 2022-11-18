SC refuses to entertain pleas on two-child norm for controlling population

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a batch of pleas, including one seeking steps for enforcing a two-child norm to control the rising population, saying it is for the government to look at the issue.

Citing media reports about India's population stabilising despite the rise in births, the apex court said it is not an issue where the court should interfere.

"Population is not something that one fine day it stops," a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka observed orally.

Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, one of the petitioners, said a report from the Law Commission on the issue is very important.

Upadhyay had filed a petition in the top court challenging an order of the Delhi High Court dismissing a plea seeking certain steps, including a two-child norm, to control the rising population.