SC refuses to grant relief to Rapido against denial of licence in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to bike-taxi aggregator Rapido against denial of licence to it by the Maharashtra government.

The top court noted that amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019 make it clear that aggregators cannot operate without a valid licence. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala noted that Pune's Regional Transport Office (RTO) had rejected its plea for licence in December 21 last year.

The bench said Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) can approach the Bombay High Court challenging the notification of the state government dated January 19, which had prohibited the use of "non-transport vehicle" from car pooling It stated that the validity of the order of the RTO in December last year would stand subsumed by the subsequent wider decision of the state government.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the bike-taxi aggregator, said the Maharashtra government does not have a scheme for two-wheelers, and therefore, the application for licence has been wrongly rejected.

He said certain conditions, which were necessary to obtain a licence, were actually impossible to achieve for the company.