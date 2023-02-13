SC refuses to interfere with HC order granting bail to NSE's ex-MD Ramkrishna

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court order granting bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, a former managing director of the National Stock Exchange, in the co-location scam case being probed by the CBI.

Rejecting an appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the high court's September 28 last year order, a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi clarified that the observations made in the high court's order will be construed only for grant of default bail and not affect the merits of the trial.

"We find no reasons to interfere with the bail order," the apex court said and added that all questions of law are left open.

It also refused to interfere with the high court's order granting bail to the exchange's former group operating officer (GOO), Anand Subramanian, who was arrested in the case on February 24 last year.

The CBI had arrested Ramkrishna on March 6 last year, a day after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by a trial court. She was granted bail by the high court in the co-location case on September 28 last year.