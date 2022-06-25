SC remarks in Gujarat riot case verdict liable to be misused by govt authorities

The ground on which the conspiracy charge has been thrown out in the in the appeal filed by Zakia Jafri in the Supreme Court challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to Narendra Modi and 63 other state functionaries in the Gujarat riots case leaves no scope for ambiguity. However, some of the arguments used to arrive at the conclusion are liable to be conveniently interpreted by governments as condoning inaction.

Dismissing Zakia Jafri’s appeal, the Supreme Court observed that that conspiracy cannot be inferred on the basis of mere failure or inaction of the state administration.

The court held that "inaction or failure of some officials of one section of the State administration cannot be the basis to infer a pre-planned criminal conspiracy by the authorities of the state government or to term it as a State sponsored crime (violence) against the minority community".

The court refused to accept the petitioner’s plea that there was failure of the state administration and police machinery in taking appropriate action to control the rioters and that the intelligence inputs regarding communal build-up were ignored. It held that the inaction or lack of effective measures taken by the concerned officials per se does not imply criminal conspiracy on the part of the state authorities.