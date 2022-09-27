SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging Centre's 10 per cent EWS quota

According to a report in Livelaw, The rejoinder arguments were commenced by Senior Advocate Prof. Ravi Varma Kumar. While highlighting the plight of various scheduled tribes living in mountains, deep valleys and areas which were far away from modern civilisation, he stated that these tribes were not caucasians, and that it was the mainland Indians which were all caucasians. He relied on the "impact test" to state that it was these tribes which were being excluded based upon their race and this destroyed the equality code by discriminating on the basis of race. He further submitted that the Union Government had yet not provided the nexus between reservation and poverty or explained why other benefits instead of reservations could not be granted to economically weaker sections.

Tamil Nadu, represented by senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, also opposed the EWS quota, saying the economic criteria cannot be the basis for classification and the top court will have to revisit the Indira Sawhney (Mandal) judgement if it decides to uphold this reservation.

On the other hand, the attorney general and the solicitor general vehemently defended the amendment, saying the reservation provided under it was different and had been given without disturbing the 50 per cent quota meant for the socially and economically backward classes (SEBC).



Hence, the amended provision does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, they said.



The solicitor general argued in detail about the state's power to take affirmative action to elevate the poor among the general category and said the constitutional amendment strengthens the basic feature of the Constitution and its validity cannot be tested on grounds of some statistics.



He said the EWS quota was "necessitated" to benefit the general category poor, a "large segment" of the population not covered under any existing reservation scheme.