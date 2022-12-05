SC to conduct accessibility audit of its premises to understand hardships faced by specially abled persons

The Supreme Court has decided to conduct a comprehensive accessibility audit with an aim to understand the hardships faced by specially abled persons and ensure their better access to the justice system.

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities which is observed on December 3 every year, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud constituted a Supreme Court Committee on Accessibility chaired by a sitting judge.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said the committee will be headed by Justice S Ravindra Bhat, who has been asked to conduct an accessibility audit extending to both physical as well as technology accessibility.

"The committee has also been tasked to prepare and release a questionnaire for persons with disabilities, who visit the Supreme Court premises to assess the nature and extent of the problems they face," it said, adding that inputs will also be sought by the committee from Supreme Court advocates, litigants and interns.

The committee will also include a professor from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.