Scandal: LIC shares at a deep discount because Govt under pressure, alleges Commission

Peoples’ Commission on the Public Sector & Public Services this week described LIC’s IPO as a public scandal. In a last-minute appeal the Commission urged the Union Government to desist from the IPO. Signatories include people like former Economic Affairs Secretary E.A.S. Sarma, Professor Emeritus at JNU Dr Prabhat Patnaik, former Planning Commission Member S.P. Shukla and former finance minister of Kerala Thomas Isaac.

Pointing out that the Government had other options to raise revenue, including taxing the rich and High Net Worth (HNI) individuals, the Commission regretted the Government’s decision to dilute its stakes in LIC, which has stood the test of time and remained as a commercially vibrant organisation.

The Draft Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) submitted to SEBI in February had put the Embedded Value (EV) of LIC at Rs 5.40 lakh Crore. This was the minimum value estimated and according to which each LIC share was worth Rs 853. But the true value of the share should have been derived by a multiplication factor ranging between 2.5 and 4 reflecting market capitalisation, the Commission argued, as in the case of much smaller peers like HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential and SBI Life.