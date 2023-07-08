Scared of 2024, BJP plans to destroy state-level parties: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to have plans to destroy state-level parties and weaken the Opposition.

Days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and several other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party rebelled against him and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, Pawar senior hit the road in an attempt to rally party workers behind him.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik city, he said he has seen politics of several former prime ministers who spoke (critically) about opposition parties, but never sought to silence the Opposition.

"It appears that the BJP has plans to destroy state-level parties. They have done this in different places. In electoral democracy, the opposition party is as important as the ruling party. But the BJP's policy is to weaken the Opposition," he said.

Nashik has always been dear to Sharad Pawar’s heart. It is wine country, full of farmers who support the NCP. This is where he started a pilot project to test if farmers could kick dependence on Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) and the government and take charge of their own lives by becoming entrepreneurs. After all, their grapes travel all over the world and they could well set up their own export businesses.