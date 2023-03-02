Scrap app-based attendance system, demand NREGA workers and activists

As the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha protest entered its 18th day on Thursday, thousands of NREGA activists, staging demonstrations at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, raised their pitch for the scrapping of app-based attendance system.

Saying that the new attendance system is nothing but "surveillance mechanism" brought in by the Modi government to "deprive them (NREGA workers) of their livelihood," NREGA activists alleged "lack of transparency" in the app based attendance system.

Questioning the intent of the Modi government, protesters alleged that the new system is the Centre's way to reduce expenditure on the MGNREGA scheme, as those unable to register attendance will invariably lose their wages.

Protesting under the banner of NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, the activists and workers demanded that the new attendance-app be immediately scrapped.

On January 1, the Modi government introduced a mandatory app-based system for collecting attendance of MGNREGA workers through the National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS).