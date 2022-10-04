Scribes need to provide character certificates to cover PM event in Himachal on Wednesday

In order to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, all journalists will need to produce a character certificate for access and security passes.

This order by the district administration has stirred a controversy.

Not just the print, digital and news television journalists, but even representatives of the state-run media, including All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan have been asked to bring certificates of “character verification”. An official notification in this regard was issued by the police on September 29, 2022, reported India Today.