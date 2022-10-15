SC's refusal to hear plea for nationwide firecracker ban has adverse ramifications for environment

Meanwhile in Delhi, the city that ranks the highest in pollution in the nation, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on September 14 called for a complete ban on manufacturing, storage, sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers.

The SC has, however, considered a plea challenging this ban that asks for bursting ‘green-crackers’ – which several environmentalists have regarded as a misnomer and equally dangerous for the environment.



Notably, a bench led by Justice MR Shah also considered a plea challenging the overall ban on firecrackers in Delhi, petitioned by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, citing religious sentiments.



“I have been selling crackers for the past seven years and since the 2020 ruling, I have stopped selling crackers that make a loud noise, such as ‘chocolate bombs', but otherwise I’m still selling all the same crackers such as phuljhari, rang mashal, tubri, etc,” says Gourango Samanta, a street-vendor who sits at Garia, Kolkata.