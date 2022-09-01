SC’s review of PMLA verdict an exercise in futility?

(i) The Public Prosecutor has been given opportunity to oppose the application for such release; and

(ii) Where the Public Prosecutor opposes the application, the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail

The contentious provision had fallen for consideration of the Supreme Court in Nikesh Tarachand Shah versus Union of India (2017) wherein a two-judge division bench was called on to decide the constitutionality of the twin conditions under section 45(1).

The provision was struck down as unconstitutional, being violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, primarily for the reason that section 45(1), as it then stood before the 2018 amendment, predicated application of the twin conditions to the offences specified in Part A of the Act’s Schedule with punishment of more than three years imprisonment even though they were not linked to the offence of money laundering under the Act, and that the procedure of bail for such offences has already been laid down under the CrPC.

After the judgment, section 45(1) was amended in 2018, and it has been clarified by Finance Act (No. 2), 2019 that the amendment shall apply retrospectively.

Although the Supreme Court struck down section 45(1) for the reason stated above, the twin conditions in themselves were not found problematic.

The court acknowledged that these conditions turned the presumption of innocence on its head and made drastic inroads into personal liberty of the accused protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, but the conditions were sustainable as long as there existed a compelling State interest in tackling such crimes, relying on its earlier judgment in Kartar Singh versus State of Punjab (1994), in which similar twin conditions for bail under Section 20(8) of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1985 (now repealed) were upheld.

Further, nowhere in the judgment did the court hold that there was no such compelling State interest when it comes to the offence of money-laundering. Thus, it is clear that the twin conditions under section 45(1) of the PMLA were struck down only because of their application to the scheduled offences, and not because there was no compelling interest.