Seeping slowdown: GDP growth slows to 4.4 per cent in second quarter

Mining and quarrying GVA recovered from a 0.4% contraction in Q2 to expand 3.7 per cent in Q3, while Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing GVA increased at the quickest rate this year to 3.7 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent-2.5 per cent in Q1 and Q2.

GVA growth in construction accelerated to 8.4 per cent in Q3 from 5.8 per cent in Q2, as did the growth in electricity, petrol, water supply, and other utility services (up 8.2 per cent in Q3 from 6 per cent in Q2).

However, three other major industry heads recorded lower GVA growth in Q3 from Q2, contributing to the drag on overall growth, including the contact-intensive Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication, and Services related to Broadcasting sectors, which grew at 9.7 per cent compared to 15.6 per cent in Q2.

Manufacturing and Mining GVA contractions for Q2 have been upgraded by the NSO from its earlier estimates of a 4.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent shrinkage in the two sectors, respectively. Agriculture GVA growth, on the other hand, has been downgraded sharply for Q1 as well as Q2. Earlier estimates of 4.5 per cent and 4.6 per cent GVA growth in these quarters, have been slashed to 2.5 per cent (Q1) and 2.4 per cent (Q2), respectively.