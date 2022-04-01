Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz urges LG to lift AFSPA from J&K

“As we know, the AFSPA has been withdrawn from Manipur, Mizoram and Assam. I wonder why it has not been removed from J&K where, as per the Home Minister and other BJP leaders, situation has considerably improved. It is, therefore, strange that AFSPA will continue to remain in force in J&K,” Soz said in a press release issued on Friday.

“Certain reliable sources have told me that while the situation is relatively better in cities, in the far-flung areas, particularly in border areas, the common people have to bear the brunt of AFSPA,” he added.