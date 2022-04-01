Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz urges LG to lift AFSPA from J&K
“I wonder why it has not been removed from Jammu and Kashmir where, as per the Home Minister and other BJP leaders, situation has considerably improved,” former Union Minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz said
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Prof. Saifuddin Soz has urged J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to lift Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Jammu & Kashmir.
“As we know, the AFSPA has been withdrawn from Manipur, Mizoram and Assam. I wonder why it has not been removed from J&K where, as per the Home Minister and other BJP leaders, situation has considerably improved. It is, therefore, strange that AFSPA will continue to remain in force in J&K,” Soz said in a press release issued on Friday.
“Certain reliable sources have told me that while the situation is relatively better in cities, in the far-flung areas, particularly in border areas, the common people have to bear the brunt of AFSPA,” he added.
“I would urge Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to seek removal of operation of this lethal Act in J&K, especially for its draconian measures contained in Section (4) of the AFSPA Act, which says, ‘Special powers are given to army officers to shoot (even if it kills) any individual who violates law / or is suspected to violate law. This includes assembly of five or more people, carrying of weapons etc.’,” Soz said.
