Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla gets clean chit in illegal phone tapping case

The Pune Police have filed a closure report in the criminal case related to phone tapping lodged against senior IPS officer and former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla on Wednesday. Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said . “The closure report was filed two days ago", he said. The city police had filed a C-summary report before the court and once the court accepts the report, the case is deemed to be closed. Shukla, the 1998 batch IPS officer is at present on central deputation as additional director general of CRPF in Hyderabad.

The case was lodged against IPS Shukla at Bund Garden Police Station under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act at Bund Garden Police Station where the FIR stated that she had illegally tapped the phone of State Congress Chief Nana Patole during the reign of previous BJP government. Shukla getting clean chit in the case became clear after she met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence last month.

The FIR lodged against her on February 25 at Bund Garden Police Station, Pune stated that the mobile phones of Patole, MLA Bacchu Kadu and former BJP MP Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh were tapped for a period of two months. Patole in his address in the state assembly had also alleged that his phone was tapped illegally which was an effort towards destroying political careers.