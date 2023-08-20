Seven pilgrims killed in bus accident in Uttarakhand

Seven people were killed and 27 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri when it met with the accident at Gangnani.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is in Delhi, spoke to top officials about the accident and instructed them to carry out relief and rescue operations at a fast pace.